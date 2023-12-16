Finning International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$37.48 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$31.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.90.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

