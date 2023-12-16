First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $1,625.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,625.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,430.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,528.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,407.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,365.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

