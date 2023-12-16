First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of First Community stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.50.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
