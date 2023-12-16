First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.50.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Community by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Community by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

