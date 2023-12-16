First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and traded as high as $38.20. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 63,117 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6517 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 286,610 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 46,465.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 232,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $6,888,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $6,152,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,139 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.