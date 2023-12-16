First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and traded as high as $38.20. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 63,117 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6517 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
