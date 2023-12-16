First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.72

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.95. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 27,755 shares changing hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

