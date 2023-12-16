First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.72

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.95. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 27,755 shares changing hands.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.