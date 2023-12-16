FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $159.74 on Thursday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.41.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $34,151,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

