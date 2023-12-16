Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 438,059 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

