Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

FBIN stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $80.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

