Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $141.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $159.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CSFB reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

