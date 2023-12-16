Frank G. LapradeIii Sells 31,215 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

