FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.94. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
