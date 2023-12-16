FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.94. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

