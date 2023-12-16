FY2023 EPS Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Reduced by Analyst

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $690.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 229,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,919,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock worth $5,920,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

