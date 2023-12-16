GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading 4% Higher

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,202,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

GBS Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Get GBS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GBS by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.