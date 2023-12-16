General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

GE opened at $123.18 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

