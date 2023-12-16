George Eric Davis Sells 13,764 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $97.16 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.65.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
