George Eric Davis Sells 13,764 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $97.16 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

