Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Global Beta Smart Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.