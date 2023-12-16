Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

