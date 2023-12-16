Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Graco has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

