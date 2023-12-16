Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

