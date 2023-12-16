Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Gravity Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ GRVY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. Gravity has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
