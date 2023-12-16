Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Gravity Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. Gravity has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gravity by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gravity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gravity by 80.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

