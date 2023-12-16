Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 453 ($5.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPE
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
See Also
