Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 453 ($5.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 419 ($5.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 402.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 363.20 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 605.50 ($7.60).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

