Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Sells C$3,689,456.40 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40.

Shares of GWO opened at C$43.00 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.82 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.76. The company has a market cap of C$40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1416431 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

