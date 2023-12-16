Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Trading Down 0.2%

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.67 and last traded at C$11.67. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.69.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.07.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.