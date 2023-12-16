Guggenheim Begins Coverage on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

10x Genomics Trading Down 3.1 %

10x Genomics stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.88.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,362 shares of company stock worth $1,168,806. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

