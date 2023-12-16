GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.