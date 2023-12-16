Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $4.50

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

