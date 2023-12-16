Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Shares Down 0.2%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFGO. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

