Head to Head Analysis: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) vs. Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Walmart and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 0 4 27 0 2.87 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walmart presently has a consensus target price of $179.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Walmart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walmart is more favorable than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 2.55% 21.20% 7.06% Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walmart and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Walmart and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $611.29 billion 0.67 $11.68 billion $6.03 25.34 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Walmart shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Walmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walmart beats Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery and consumables, including dry grocery, snacks, dairy, meat, produce, bakery and deli, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral, candy, and other grocery items, as well as dry, chilled, or frozen packaged foods; and health and beauty aids, paper goods, laundry and home care, baby care, pet supplies, and other consumable items. It is also involved in the operation of gasoline stations; provision of tobacco; and health and wellness products covering pharmacy, optical and hearing services, and over-the-counter drugs and other medical products. In addition, the company offers home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, jewelry, tools and power equipment, housewares, toys, seasonal items, mattresses, and tire and battery centers; and consumer electronics and accessories, software, video games, office supplies, appliances, and third-party gift cards. Further, it operates digital payment platforms; and offers financial services and related products, including money transfers, bill payments, money orders, check cashing, prepaid access, co-branded credit cards, installment lending, and earned wage access. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, and Argentina. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operated a network of 6,169 owned stores and 2,682 franchised stores under the names of DIA Market, DIA Maxi, La Plaza de DIA, Clarel, Minipreço, and DIA&go. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

