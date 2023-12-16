Head-To-Head Survey: BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) versus Ternium (NYSE:TX)

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) and Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BlueScope Steel and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueScope Steel N/A N/A N/A Ternium 1.86% 8.87% 6.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueScope Steel N/A N/A N/A ($0.74) -102.97 Ternium $16.41 billion 0.49 $1.77 billion $1.53 26.88

This table compares BlueScope Steel and Ternium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than BlueScope Steel. BlueScope Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ternium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BlueScope Steel and Ternium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueScope Steel 2 1 0 0 1.33 Ternium 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ternium has a consensus price target of $49.42, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Ternium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ternium is more favorable than BlueScope Steel.

Summary

Ternium beats BlueScope Steel on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands. It offers steel slabs, plates, hot and cold rolled coils, coated and painted strip products, roof and wall claddings, and purlins and house framings under the LYSAGHT steel building products, COLORBOND steel, COLORSTEEL, ZINCALUME steel, GALVABOND steel, GALVASPAN steel, BlueScope Zacs, and SuperDyma brands. The company also provides engineered building solutions to industrial and commercial markets under the Butler, Varco Pruden, EcoBuild, and PROBUILD brands. It serves customers in the residential and non-residential building, construction, manufacturing, automotive and transport, agricultural, and mining industries directly, as well as through a network of service centers and steel distribution businesses. The company was formerly known as BHP Steel Limited and changed its name to BlueScope Steel Limited in November 2003. BlueScope Steel Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social; scrap; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the construction, automotive, home appliances, packaging, transport, and energy industries. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

