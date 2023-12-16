HEICO Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.94 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. HEICO has a 1-year low of $147.69 and a 1-year high of $186.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.