Helical (LON:HLCL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 253 ($3.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

HLCL stock opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.36. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($5.01).

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,348.29 ($1,692.56). Insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

