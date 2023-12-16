Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.19

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.19 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 140.37 ($1.76). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 303,368 shares trading hands.
Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.25 million, a P/E ratio of 595.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,739.13%.
About Henderson EuroTrust
Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
