Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 21,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 356,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.27.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 136.13% and a negative net margin of 65,142.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.
