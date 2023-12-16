Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 21,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 356,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Histogen Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 136.13% and a negative net margin of 65,142.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

