hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.41. hopTo shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 5,155 shares trading hands.

hopTo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Get hopTo alerts:

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.48%.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.