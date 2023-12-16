Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$63.56 and last traded at C$63.46. 29,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 17,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.21.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.50.
