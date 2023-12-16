Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Trading 4% Higher

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc engages in the manufacture and retail chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It also offers hot chocolate makers under the Velvetiser name, as well as sells wine, beer, gin, vodka, and other spirits through a network of owned and third-party stores, as well as through online subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.