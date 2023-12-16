HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,372 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 301,175 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of HP worth $44,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,868,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

