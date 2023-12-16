Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.