Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.