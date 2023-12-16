Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Huntsman worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.