IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) vs. Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Head-To-Head Survey

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92 Nextdoor 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IAC and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.28%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.39%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.79 -$1.17 billion ($1.24) -41.58 Nextdoor $216.02 million 3.47 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -5.26

Nextdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -1.39% -3.46% -2.22% Nextdoor -65.11% -23.80% -20.47%

Summary

IAC beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

