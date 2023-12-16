Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $7.74. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 31,461 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6,090.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

