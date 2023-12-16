IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,822,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

