Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Illumina worth $48,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.