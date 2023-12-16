Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 0.6%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

