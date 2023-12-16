Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE IRT opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

