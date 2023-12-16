Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IR opened at $74.84 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

