Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 321,840 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,186,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,321,357.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,372,382.08.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $976,872.24.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,673,382.44.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $30.90.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $16.14.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
