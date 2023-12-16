Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 321,840 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,186,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,321,357.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,372,382.08.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $976,872.24.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,673,382.44.
  • On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $30.90.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.