Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Sells 77,951 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

