Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 284,766 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $123.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

