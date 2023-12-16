Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 749.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

